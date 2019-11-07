



– Unsure where Denver’s in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see. We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been getting a significant uptick in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers, compared to past performance.

Read on to see which outposts are on a hot streak, right now.

Necio Mexican Kitchen

This Mexican and Latin American dining establishment is trending, in comparison to other businesses categorized as “Mexican” on Yelp.

Citywide, Mexican restaurants saw a median 1.5% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Necio Mexican Kitchen saw a 36.4% increase, maintaining a healthy 4.5-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Necio Mexican Kitchen’s review count increased by more than 1,200%.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the Mexican category: Casa Don Juan has seen a 40.7% increase in reviews, and El Cazo Cocina Y Cantina has seen a 15.9% bump.

Located at 4001 Tejon St. in Sunnyside, Necio Mexican Kitchen offers a modern interpretation of Mexican cuisine, fused with traditional flavors from Central America. Anticipate menu items such as ahi tuna ceviche, Mexican quinoa salad, chicken empanadas, carne asada quesadillas and chimichangas with carnitas.

Necio Mexican Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Little Beast Street Food

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Congress Park’s Little Beast Street Food, the traditional American greasy spoon, which serves burgers and tacos, is a hot topic, according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (Traditional)” on Yelp saw a median 1.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, Little Beast Street Food bagged a 50% increase in new reviews within that time frame, with a slight upward trend from a 4.5-star rating a month ago to its current five stars. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.6 times more reviews than expected, based on its past performance.

Open at 2730 E. Colfax Ave., Little Beast Street Food is best known for its house-ground brisket hamburger, along with its selection of griddled tacos, sandwiches and other burger options.

Little Beast Street Food is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Broadway Market Denver

Capitol Hill’s Broadway Market Denver is the city’s buzziest bar by the numbers.

The food court and bar, which opened at 950 N. Broadway in February, increased its new review count by 8.8% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 1.4% for the Yelp category “Bars.” It outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.7 times more reviews than expected, based on past performance.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the bar category: The Brutal Poodle has seen a 4.3% increase in reviews.

According to its Yelp page, Broadway Market Denver is a community-oriented food hall that features a Denver-inspired twist on global cuisine, including fare from India and Turkey, as well as various chocolates, sandwiches, salads and coffee beverages.

Broadway Market Denver is open from 7:30 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.–midnight on Friday, 8 a.m.–midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Acova

Highland’s popular Acova is currently on the upswing in the New American category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp saw a median 1.4% increase in new reviews over the past month, this New American bistro increased its new reviews by 6.9% — and kept its rating consistent at four stars.

There’s more abuzz in the world of Denver New American cuisine: MAX’s Wine Dive has seen a 3.1% increase in reviews.

Open for business at 3651 Navajo St. since 2018, Acova features an extensive menu, with options ranging from grilled oysters, nachos, tomato basil soup and pork posole green chili to fish and chips, a buffalo chicken wrap, beef short ribs and a chimichurri cauliflower steak.

Acova is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.–midnight on Saturday and from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Article provided by Hoodline.