BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a fight and shooting overnight in the small resort mountain town of Breckenridge. Police responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 Block of Grandview Drive just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police found a 35-year-old man from Breckenridge with a gunshot wound to his leg. A second man, a 29-year-old from Florida, had significant injuries and was not responsive, but had not been shot. A third person, the one who reported the call, was not hurt.
Police say the shooting began after a fight.
Both victims were initially taken to Summit Medical Center. The 29-year-old was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood, where he died from his injuries. The 35-year-old’s injuries are not life-threatening.
