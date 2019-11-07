Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Republican Congressman Mike Coffman was declared the official winner of the Aurora mayor’s race on Thursday. Only 273 votes separated Coffman from Democrat Omar Montgomery in the final count from the Secretary of State’s Office.
Coffman earned the endorsement of the Aurora Lodge 49 Fraternal Order of Police earlier this year. He owned a small business in Aurora for 17 years before representing the city in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate. After that he served as the Colorado State Treasurer, the Colorado Secretary of State and then served several terms as Colorado’s 6th Congressional District representative.
Coffman is also a combat veteran who served in the Army and the Marines.
