Colorado Weather: New Snow Suddenly Becomes Scarce In The MountainsAfter more than two feet of snow in just a couple of weeks in October, all Colorado mountain areas have been dry so far this month.

At-Risk Students Get Hands On In The Garden: 'Keeps Us Calm & At Peace'A typical day for students attending Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs might include feeding chickens, harvesting pumpkins and building compost bins.

11,000 Scientists Warn Of 'Untold Suffering' Caused By 'Climate Emergency'More than 11,000 researchers from around the world issued a grim warning on Tuesday that the Earth is facing a "climate emergency" that could lead to "untold suffering" if we continue our current climate change trajectory.

Strong Inversion Causes Brown Cloud To Hang Over Denver, Front RangeA strong inversion was over the Front Range on Tuesday trapping pollution near the ground and making for poor visibility.