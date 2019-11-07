Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 at the Windsor exit in Larimer County were closed on Thursday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash involving six cars. All lanes were blocked at Exit 262 at 5:30 p.m.
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route. Long delays are expected in the area. There is no estimate on when northbound lanes will reopen.
The left lane of the southbound lanes was also blocked due to the crash.
I-25 SB: Crash at Exit 262 – CO 392. Left lane blocked due to crash on northbound side of highway, expect delays. https://t.co/fXYXmBnZTZ
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 8, 2019
The extent of injuries is unknown. What caused the crash is being investigated.
