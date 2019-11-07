



– Krystal Lee testified that she helped clean up the bloody evidence after Patrick Frazee killed his fiance Kelsey Berreth. Lee, who was having an affair with Frazee, 33, is the key witness for the prosecution.

Lee took the stand on Thursday for the second day in the murder trial in which Frazee has pleaded not guilty to all charges relating to Berreth’s murder.

On the witness stand, Lee took the jury through the home where the murder was alleged to take place. Pointed out to the jury, through pictures, all the places inside Berreth’s home where she cleaned up blood.

Lee also testified that Berreth’s final words were, “Please, stop” to Frazee.

Prosecutors played video for the jury that showed Frazee’s ranch, where Lee had taken investigators, to show where Berreth’s body was allegedly burned.

In the middle of the video the judge stopped the proceedings. He called a man in the back of the courtroom to the front, and asked to see his notebook. The man is not a member of the media, but a member of the general public, had apparently been drawing in his notebook. The judge has prohibited not only cameras in the courtroom but also a sketch artist. The judge said that the man, by drawing people in the courtroom, was in violation of his order and took away the notebook. The judge told the man if it happens again, he could face jail time.

Jury selection and opening statements in the trial wrapped up last week. Testimony began on Monday with Berreth’s family, her mother and brother, testifying.

On Tuesday, Frazee’s brother, Sean Frazee, testified that the defendant showed up two hours after the family ate Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22, 2018 — the last day Berreth was seen alive.

Frazee has entered a not guilty plea to charges of first-degree murder, solicitation to commit murder and tampering with a body. He faces life in prison if convicted.