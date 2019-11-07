AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– About 250 young adults are about to begin nine months of service to help others. They are newly inducted members of AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps.
Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado Congressional District 6 in the U.S. House of Representatives, swore in the inductees at a ceremony in Aurora.
The new members will leave on Friday for nine months of projects like home repairs and fire management in different states.
“You are about to begin a transformative phase where you will realize there is greater purpose than serving beyond yourself, you can achieve great things by stepping up and putting yourself aside and serving your country and your community,” said Crow.
The members arrived Oct. 15 in Aurora to begin training. That location is one of the only four Americorps hubs across the country.
