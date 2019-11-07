GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado professor will advise the highest office in the land on matters of economic importance. Ian Lange has been tapped to serve on the White House Council of Economic Advisors. Lange will be a senior economist, charged with providing President Donald Trump with advice on economic policy issues both internationally and as it relates to the U.S. homefront.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to work for the people. My time at Mines has allowed me to interact with some amazing students, faculty and alumni. I plan to integrate all that I have learned from these people in order to provide objective advice on matters of economic policy,” Lange said in a press release. “To bring my experience and knowledge back to the Mineral and Energy Economics Program, as well as other parts of Mines, in Spring 2021 will be a privilege.”

The term on the council is one year, and Lange will remain a part of the Mines faculty. He has taught at the university since 2014, focusing on environmental, energy, and behavioral economics. He also serves as the Director of the Mineral and Energy Economics Program, and is a faculty fellow of the Payne Institute for Public Policy.