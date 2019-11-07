(CBS4) — The most recent addition to the CBS4 family may be completely oblivious to her status as a social media star — but people on Twitter can’t seem to get enough! A video of the very hungry Bassett Hound puppy racked up more than 40,000 likes in a matter of hours on Thursday.

When you have a baby basset who eats like there is no tomorrow … you do what it takes to slow her down! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ux218erUYp — Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) November 7, 2019

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears brought Rosie Belle home in mid-October. He documented her first moments in the Colorado sunshine — as well as her first experience in the snow, one day later.

In her short time in Colorado, Rosie’s early adventures have included tripping over her own ears, chewing on stuffed animals, watching weather reports on TV, and napping on the couch.

And while her senior housemate, Daisy Mae, initially expressed some hesitation about the new addition, the people of Twitter can’t seem to get enough of Rosie Belle.

The video of Rosie Belle scarfing down food — carefully portioned into a cupcake tin — got more than 40,000 likes in less than 10 hours!

Spears got many suggestions from pet owners about other options for moderating Rosie’s food consumption, but said he’s waiting to see if she grows out of her glutinous habits!