DENVER (CBS4) — The lion cub born at the Denver Zoo this summer experienced snow for the first time last week and officials say little Tatu had a “blast.”
“We’ve gotten a whole lot of snow lately and one question we keep getting is how Tatu likes the snow,” officials wrote on Facebook.” It should be no surprise that this ever-playful cub has been having a blast!”
“When it’s this cold, we give him the chance to go back and forth from his warm bedroom to the fun-but-frosty yards, but as you can see he just has a blast goofing off with big sister Kamara,” officials wrote. “Now that he’s older, he’s joined his family in the regular Predator Ridge rotation, which means sometimes he’ll be behind the scenes while our other groups enjoy the outdoor yards.”
