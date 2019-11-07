DENVER (CBS4) – A soon-to-be member of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame is coming to Denver for Denver Arts Week. Dee Dee Bridgewater will be performing at the Newman Center for Performing Arts at the University of Denver on Saturday, November 9th.
Bridgewater is a National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master and a United Nations Goodwill ambassador. The night before she performs in Denver, Bridgewater will be inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.
“It’s such a thrill to have her, because she is truly one of the living legends of vocal jazz,” Kendra Ingram, Executive Director of the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, told CBS4.
Bridgewater will perform her hits and jazz standards from her nearly five-decades-long performance career. The Newman Center expects it to be a lively night for jazz lovers.
“Dee Dee is always high energy. I have seen a number of her performances in the past, and I can guarantee the audience that they will have an incredible time with her,” Ingram said. “If anything, we have to slow her down, because she could go the whole night.”
Bridgewater’s Denver Arts Week performance is a part of the Newman Center’s Jazz Series. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the June Swaner Gates Concert Hall at the University of Denver, Saturday, Nov. 9.
