Colorado Weather: New Snow Suddenly Becomes Scarce In The MountainsAfter more than two feet of snow in just a couple of weeks in October, all Colorado mountain areas have been dry so far this month.

Denver Weather: Icy Roads Likely As Temperatures PlummetAfter hitting 60 degrees at 10:30 a.m., a powerful cold front barreled through and knocked our temperatures down to the upper 20s by 6:00 p.m.

11,000 Scientists Warn Of 'Untold Suffering' Caused By 'Climate Emergency'More than 11,000 researchers from around the world issued a grim warning on Tuesday that the Earth is facing a "climate emergency" that could lead to "untold suffering" if we continue our current climate change trajectory.

Denver Weather: Afternoon Cold Front Will Cause Fog And Freezing DrizzleAnother cold front will impact the eastern half of Colorado Wednesday. Plan on low clouds, fog, and freezing drizzle mainly after 7 p.m. from the Front Range foothills to the east.