Looking to satisfy your appetite for barbecue fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent barbecue sources around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
Consumers in the Aurora area usually spend more in fall at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and direct response marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area restaurants grew to $27 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Texas Roadhouse
Topping the list is a location of the Texas Roadhouse chain. Located at 14200 E. Iliff Ave. in Heather Gardens, the Southern and traditional American steakhouse is the highest-rated barbecue restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 282 reviews on Yelp.
Rolling Smoke BBQ
Next up is North Aurora’s Rolling Smoke BBQ, situated at 2501 Dallas St. With four stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which is primarily known for its barbecue, has proven to be a local favorite.
Brooks Smokehouse BBQ & Cajun Cuisine
At last, Delmar Parkway’s Brooks Smokehouse BBQ & Cajun Cuisine, located at 800 Oakland St., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck and barbecue eatery, which serves Cajun and Creole food, five stars out of 21 reviews.
