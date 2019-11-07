



– Imagine throwing more touchdowns in one half than your predecessor did in the last four games and having the third-highest QB rating for a Broncos quarterback in his regular-season debut, only to have no idea if you’ve secured the starting position for the foreseeable future. Welcome to the world of Brandon Allen, a young man who’s journey to his first start came after being released by the Jaguars and Rams in his fourth season.

“It’s tough and there’s a lot of guys that will tell you, this league is tough,” Allen said. “You get cut, traded, waved, whatever. It’s all about perseverance and getting that opportunity to see what you can do. A lot of guys don’t even get that opportunity so I feel blessed to receive this opportunity.”

Allen, the son of a college football coach, was hard on himself despite completing 12 of his 20 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-19 win over the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

“I don’t know if it was an emotional thing, but I think I was a little bit amped to start the game,” Allen said. “I missed a few easy throws that I know I can hit. I think just being able to calm down and once I got going a little bit in the game, just to settle the emotions, if anything, was beneficial for me.”

The Broncos hope to string more wins together and keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they enter the bye week at 3-6 for a second straight season. Since the NFL expanded the postseason to 12 teams in 1990, only four teams have made the playoffs after starting the season 3-6. The teams were the 1994 New England Patriots, 1995 Detroit Lions, 1996 Jacksonville Jaguars and 2012 Washington Redskins.

Allen’s time as starter could be coming to an end just as fast as it started. Rookie quarterback Drew Lock, who injured his right thumb in the preseason, will be returning from injured reserve after the bye week. Allen isn’t worried about being replaced, rather his eyes are focused on getting Denver it’s second road win of the year against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 17.

“Whatever opportunities I get I’m going to take advantage of,” Allen said. “If that’s one more game or 10 more games.”