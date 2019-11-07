AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The City of Aurora is getting a $25 million grant to build a new interchange at Interstate 70 and Picadilly Road, along with a connection of Picadilly between Colfax Avenue and Smith Road to connect to the new “Diverging Diamond Interchange.”
The project would turn Picadilly into a major roadway to accommodate population growth. Thousand of new jobs are expected in the next couple of decades, due to a community of homes and businesses not far from Denver International Airport.
“This project will unlock a roadway network that can connect people and commerce to Denver International Airport and the adjacent Colorado Aerotropolis, a developing world-class residential, commercial and industrial community expected to create 74,000 jobs in the area by 2040,” the City of Aurora website states.
It’s still in the early phases, so the city hasn’t determined when construction will start.
If you have questions or comments you can send an email to I70picadilly@hdrinc.com or call 303.524.8314.
