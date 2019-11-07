Comments
(CBS4) — Deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are returning to Colorado as world champions. They took first place in the Gold Division of the Police Softball World Series at the Big League Dreams facility in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
It’s the biggest law enforcement charity tournament in the country.
The “Angel Armor” team is made up of officers from Arapahoe County and other metro area agencies.
Several members of the Angel Armor received special awards:
- Del Pickney MVP: Tony Ortiz
- All World Team Angel Armor: Steve Garcia, Wes Keelan, Derick Keeton
- Defensive Award: Talon Gleaton
- Pat Hill Inspirational Award: Eric Romero
Congratulations to our local champs!
