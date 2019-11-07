WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County man is under arrest for allegedly spying on a young boy in a bathroom. The taping happened during a church service. Aaron Robbins faces sexual exploitation of a child and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification charges.
Robbins is accused of filming a young boy using the restroom at the Tri-City Baptist Church. Investigators believe Robbins followed the boy into the restroom, entered a neighboring stall, and held a phone under the wall of the stall while the boy used the toilet.
Investigators believe Robbins has done this at other churches as well, and are looking for potential victims. Anyone who believes they may have information is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612.
Robbins is currently being held on $20,000 bond.
