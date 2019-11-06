DENVER (CBS4) – After an election night that could change the direction of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education, the superintendent and members-elect are sending a unified message. Brad Laurvick along with Tay Anderson and Scott Baldermann all won their races and were backed by the Denver teacher’s union.

“I’m really excited to see what we can do to bring more resources into the classroom, and to make sure every single child in Denver is getting an amazing education,” said Laurvick.” For supporting our neighborhood schools instead of closing them, making sure students have their needs met in terms of mental health and culturally responsive curriculum.”

Laurvick will likely represent Northwest Denver when the election is certified.

The men’s platforms are similar as they are against school choice and new charter schools.

“We’re going to listen that’s what the entire campaign has been about for me, listening to the community, talking with people before decisions are made instead of talking at people after decisions are made,” said Laurvick.

One voice he listened to while campaigning was a constituent he called, Superintendent Susana Cordova.

“I actually think there’s a lot that is in common with the new folks who have been elected, and the folks who have been on our school board,” Cordova said. “These are people who are very committed to an equity agenda, who believe deeply in the roll of teachers.”

Both Laurvick and Cordova said the focus will likely shift to funding and resources for students.

“We also have many schools that are really struggling, and I think the most important thing we can do with struggling schools is provide the right support. School closure is one of the most devastating things that can happen to a community and prior to getting to that point,” Cordova said. “I think it’s really incumbent on us to do everything we can to support our students.”

