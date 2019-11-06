



For Pamela Carter, RTD is a lifeline. After suffering a stroke 26 years ago, Pamela uses a wheelchair to get around, and relies on RTD’s Access‑a‑Ride.

“I mean I ride Access-a-Ride because I can’t ride the fixed routes,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Pamela is worried about potential service reductions as RTD tries to figure out how to deal with a driver shortage.

RTD says the agency has had to require many operators to work six-day weeks. That has caused some drivers to quit, on top of an already dwindling workforce. RTD is asking the public for feedback about a potential proposal to reduce services.

A survey released by RTD on Monday is an effort towards addressing a driver shortage that is causing trip delays and cancellations. RTD hopes passengers can help decide which route the organization should take to balance staffing needs with a reliable service.

The online survey asks riders to whether they would prefer RTD make service cuts with more on-time reliability, or for service to stay as-is, even with sudden trip cancellations or delays. The survey also asks passengers how long they would be willing to wait for a bus or train.

Pamela says there are a lot of riders with disabilities who rely on RTD. Without it, she doesn’t know what she’ll do.

“I think it’s important because it doesn’t just affect me, it affects a lot of people.”

Community members can provide feedback by completing a survey online at rtd-denver.com

Public comments will be presented to RTD’s Board of Directors at a study session on Nov. 21.