  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado got a special visitor on Wednesday. Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay made a surprise visit to the hospital in Aurora.

Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay poses with a young fan at Children’s Hospital Colorado (credit: CBS)

He took pictures with some young fans and signed autographs. Patients and hospital staff were excited to meet him.

Phillip Lindsay

(credit: CBS)

One young fan even surprised Lindsay with just how big of a fan he really is, “He’s one of my favorite players.”

Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay signs an autograph for a fan at Children’s Hospital Colorado (credit: CBS)

“It was good to be able to mingle with these kids and get to see them and put smiles on their faces today,” said Lindsay.

Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay (credit: CBS)

He’s teaming up with Children’s Hospital Colorado to promote their new sports medicine center.

Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay (credit: CBS)

Lindsay tore his ACL while playing at South High School in Denver. He wants to encourage children with sports injuries to keep pursuing their dreams.

Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay (credit: CBS)

Comments