AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado got a special visitor on Wednesday. Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay made a surprise visit to the hospital in Aurora.
He took pictures with some young fans and signed autographs. Patients and hospital staff were excited to meet him.
One young fan even surprised Lindsay with just how big of a fan he really is, “He’s one of my favorite players.”
“It was good to be able to mingle with these kids and get to see them and put smiles on their faces today,” said Lindsay.
He’s teaming up with Children’s Hospital Colorado to promote their new sports medicine center.
Lindsay tore his ACL while playing at South High School in Denver. He wants to encourage children with sports injuries to keep pursuing their dreams.
