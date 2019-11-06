



– DENVER (CBS4) – It’s a way for kids to spend quality time enriching animals’ lives, but often times, giving back ends up benefiting them even more. The Pawsitive Service Program through the Denver Dumb Friends League gives them the chance to love on local animals, and volunteers like Olivia Baptiste experience it firsthand. She’s been involved with the Dumb Friends League since she was 8.

“I started coming to junior volunteer camps in 2012,” Baptiste said with a smile. “I went through Critter Camp, which is a week-long summer program.”

Baptiste then developed an even greater passion for spending time with the animals on a daily basis. She became interested in fostering, and started in 2013. She now mentors other volunteers.

“I just love working with the animals. They’re all so, so cute and I’ve always been an animal lover my whole life,” said Baptiste.

For her, volunteering isn’t just about the adorable animals; she’s learned some life lessons throughout the process. She’s become dedicated and responsible, and she uses her voice as an animal advocate.

“We often hear that we’re the voice for the voiceless,” said Baptiste. “Just getting to help them and getting to help the people. When I’m fostering, I don’t know the people who will adopt them and most likely won’t interact with those animals again, but I know I’m making a difference in helping them and also the people who will adopt them.”

Baptiste also has grown in compassion, which is something the Dumb Friends League stresses in its service programs.

“Compassion is something that goes well beyond caring for pets. It has to do with just helping them be better people as they grow up and having compassion for fellow kids, other adults, and really understand how other people feel,” said Maia Brusseau, Public Relations Manager of the Dumb Friends League. “These volunteers come in and they have this amazing opportunity to be the voices of the future.”

Dumb Friends League is in need of volunteers right now, and there are also junior volunteering opportunities available. Kids simply have to be 8 years old to pitch in to help. To volunteer, visit www.ddfl.org.