Mike Coffman Victorious In Aurora Mayor's Race

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Former Republican Congressman Mike Coffman won the Aurora mayor’s race on Tuesday by six percentage points. Democrat Omar Montgomery came in second out of five candidates with 32 percent support.
Coffman earned the endorsement of the Aurora Lodge 49 Fraternal Order of Police earlier this year. He owned a small business in Aurora for 17 years before representing the city in the state House of Representatives and the state Senate. After that he served as the Colorado State Treasurer, the Colorado Secretary of State and then served several terms as Colorado’s 6th Congressional District representative.
Coffman is also a combat veteran who served in the Army and the Marines.
See the full election results at Auroragov.org.
