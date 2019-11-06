LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – As a part of Denver Arts Week, a Grammy Award-winning producer and guitarist is joining three other musicians for a night of New Age music at the Lone Tree Arts Center.
Will Ackerman is the founder of Windham Hill Records, a record label known for producing New Age music in the ‘70s and ‘80s. He has since moved on from the record label and opened Imaginary Road Studios.
On Friday, November 8, Ackerman will play alongside three guitarists from Imaginary Road Studios, Trevor Gordon Hall, Todd Mosby and Vin Downes.
The four guitarists will play individually and then play together to round out the evening.
“The artistry of these three guitarists that he’s bringing in addition to his own artistry is just incredible.” said Leigh Chandler, Marketing Director for the Lone Tree Arts Center. “One of the things that we try to do at the Lone Tree Arts Center is to make sure that people have an incredible evening of fun, they can forget anything that’s going on in their lives, they can just come and enjoy the music, and I think that’s, in particular, what will happen this Friday night.”
LINK: For Tickets to Will Ackerman: The Gathering , 4 Guitarists
Will Ackerman: The Gathering, 4 Guitarists is a one-night-only event happening this Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. at the Lone Tree Arts Center.
Tickets are running low but are still available.
