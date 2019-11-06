Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say they have arrested a suspect in a murder from last weekend. Jarvis Gates, 38, is accused of killing a 32-year-old woman early Saturday morning. Rotasha Pryor-Thomas was found dead at the Chalet Motel on Alameda Avenue and Harlan Street.
Detectives arrested Gates on Tuesday on charges of felony murder and kidnapping.
