



The Junior League of Denver is hosting its 40annual Mile High Holiday Mart. It’s a boutique shopping experience, and for the first time this year, they’ll be collecting new, unwrapped toys for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.

“For all of our fundraisers we’re trying to make sure we have a focus in each one that impacts the community,” said Caryne Mesquita, the Vice President of Fundraising for the Junior League of Denver.

The Holiday Mart features dozens of hand selected vendors offering high quality merchandise.

“This year, 90-percent of our vendors are Colorado-based businesses. And they’ll be bringing products from apparel to pet products to specialty food to jewelry. We will also be selling our Centennial Celebrations Cookbook at the event,” Mesquita told CBS4.

Ultimately, the Holiday Mart is a fundraiser for the Junior League of Denver. The group focuses on empowering women to become trained civic volunteers who work with the community to make an impact.

“Here in Denver, we work with our community and the local government on improving literacy rates, and making sure every child in Denver has access to books,” Mesquita explained.

This year, the Junior League is partnering with CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive to collect new toys for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. The clubs serve children in low income areas of the city, and many of them won’t get anything for Christmas if it wasn’t for the Toy Drive.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver has really high quality programs, and for us it’s important for every child to not only have a book but to have a toy during the holidays,” Mesquita said.

The Boys & Girls Club members are ages 6 – 18, and popular toys include games, art kits, DVDs, video games, sporting equipment, electronics, helmets and other toys.

The 40th Annual Mile High Holiday Mart runs Friday, November 8th – Sunday, November 10th at the Gates Field House on the University of Denver Campus.

LINKS: Mile High Holiday Mart | Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive