Will Barton Returns To Lineup, Denver Nuggets Defeat Miami Heat 109-89Will Barton had 15 points and 10 rebounds while leading Denver's resurgent transition game and the Nuggets pulled away in the second half to beat the Miami Heat 109-89 Tuesday night.

Avalanche Fall To Stars In Dallas, 4-1J.T. Compher scored for the Avalanche, who are 0-4-1 in their last five games.

5-Star Recruit Antonio Alfano Signs With CU BuffsLast year’s top-ranked high school football recruit shocked no one when he signed with perennial power Alabama. On Monday, the tide shifted and Antonio Alfano announced his decision to transfer to Colorado.

Brandon Allen Posts Third-Highest Passer Rating By QB In His Denver Starting DebutBrandon Allen, a 27-year-old Arkansas alum and waiver wire pickup from the Rams, made his NFL debut in his fourth season Sunday.

'Real Fans Are Here': Broncos Fans Snag Last-Minute Deals On TicketsThe Denver Broncos aren't exactly having a great season, but don't tell that to the fans at Mile High Sunday.