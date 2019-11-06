DENVER (CBS4) – Results are coming in from around the metro area on local races, such as mayoral and city council races, and as of Wednesday morning, here are the latest results, with winners in bold.
City of Arvada Mayor
Marc Williams – 45.02%
Harriet Hall – 37.36%
Dave Palm – 17.62%
City of Arvada Councilmember – At-Large
Bob Fifer – 58.89%
Jeff Cannon – 41.11%
City of Aurora Mayor
Mike Coffman – 38.09%
Omar Montgomery – 32.80%
Ryan Frazier – 16.49%
Marsha Berzins – 10.87%
Renie Roberta Peterson – 1.75%
City of Aurora Council Member – At-Large
Curtis Gardner – 24.39%
Angela Lawson – 22.00%
Johnny Watson – 17.66%
Leanne Denise Wheeler – 14.72%
Martha Lugo – 10.97%
Thomas Mayes – 10.27%
City of Aurora Council Member – Ward IV
Francoise Bergan – 59.36%
Bryan Lindstrom – 40.64%
City of Brighton Councilmember – Ward I
Tim Watts – 100%
City of Brighton Councilmember – Ward II
Mary Ellen Pollack – 100%
City of Littleton Council Member – At-Large
Pam Grove – 25.86%
Scott Melin – 24.31%
Kyle Schlachter – 22.99%
Bill Schwanitz – 18.63%
Jessica Mendes Ford – 8.39%
City of Longmont Mayor
Brian Bagley – 79.51%
Schuyler Trowbridge – 20.49%
City of Longmont Council Member – At-Large
Joan Peck – 46.03%
Jeff Moore – 20.79%
Matthew Garrett – 17.06%
Ron Gallegos – 16.11%
City of Longmont Council Member – Ward I
Tim Waters – 100%
City of Northglenn Mayor
Meredith Leighty – 44.92%
Mark Philip Bromley – 30.55%
Joe Brown – 24.53%
City of Northglenn Council Member – Ward II
Becky Brown – 42.55%
Jay Michael Jaramillo – 28.49%
Spencer Yale – 28.49%
City of Westminster Councillor
Anita Seitz – 16.22%
Rich Seymour – 15.89%
Lindsey Smith – 15.02%
Bruce Baker – 14.47%
Sheela Mahnke – 12.62%
Michele Haney – 11.42%
Nick Dyer – 7.73%
Patricia Moore – 6.64%
City of Brighton Ballot Question 3A
Yes – 70.77%
No – 29.23%
City of Longmont Ballot Issue 3B
No – 63.78%
Yes – 36.22%
City of Longmont Ballot Issue 3C
Yes – 63.65%
No – 36.35%
City of Longmont Ballot Question 3D
No – 54.79%
Yes – 45.21%
City of Longmont Ballot Question 3E
Yes – 75.78%
No – 24.22%
City of Northglenn Question 3F
No – 55.06%
Yes – 44.94%
Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A
Yes – 63.41%
No – 36.59%
Town of Center Ballot Issue 3A
No – 65.02%
Yes – 34.98%
Town of Center Ballot Question 3B
No – 62.50%
Yes – 37.50%
Byers Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7B
Yes – 50.56%
No – 49.44%
Byers Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7C
No – 59.52%
Yes – 40.48%
Byers Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7D
Yes – 53.84%
No – 46.16%
Delta County Public Library District Ballot Issue 7A
No – 56.14%
Yes – 43.86%
Elk Creek Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7B
Yes – 66.98%
No – 33.02%
North Weld County Water District Ballot Issue 7B
No – 78.51%
Yes – 21.49%
North Weld County Water District Ballot Issue 7C
No – 72.20%
Yes – 27.80%
South Suburban Park and Recreation District Ballot Issue 7A
Yes – 50.39%
No – 49.61%
Windsor-Severance Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7A
Yes – 53.68%
No – 46.32%
