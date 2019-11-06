CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado families have welcomed almost 5,000 dogs into their homes from a shelter in Oklahoma in just over three years. On Wednesday, the 5,000th dog from the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter arrived at the Dumb Friends League’s Buddy Center in Castle Rock. Meet “Homer”!
“In Colorado, there are times supply does not meet demand for adoptable dogs, while shelters in Oklahoma often have limited resources and more dogs than adopters,” DFL officials said.
Homer arrived in Colorado after being transported by the from the Oklahoma shelter by their Ride to Rescue vehicle.
“Every Wednesday since June 2016, 25 to 30 dogs and puppies are loaded onto the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter’s (PAAS) Ride to Rescue vehicle and transported to the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock,” shelter officials said.
DFL officials say the partnership with PAAS “helps dogs that may otherwise spend years waiting for forever homes and fills the need to provide adoptable dogs for Coloradans looking for a new pet.”
Homer is described as an affectionate young dog who was found as a stray. He’s considered a large dog and shelter officials hope he will get a second chance at a new life, with a loving family, in Colorado.
“Most dogs are available for adoption within days of arriving at the Buddy Center and typically wait less than six days to find new families,” DFL officials stated.
You must log in to post a comment.