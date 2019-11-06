  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News


DENVER (CBS4)– Christmas tree cutting permits for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests are available now online through the U.S. Forest Service. Permits are $20 per tree.

(credit: United States Forest Service)

Households are allowed to cut up to five trees.

(credit: USFS)

The Denver/Front Range Christmas Tree Cutting areas are within the shortest driving distances from several cities along the Front Range, including Ft. Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs, CO. The Denver/Front Range Christmas Tree Cutting areas are within Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests, Pike National Forest and the White River National Forest.

LINK: USFS Christmas Tree Cutting Page

Comments