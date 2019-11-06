Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Christmas tree cutting permits for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests are available now online through the U.S. Forest Service. Permits are $20 per tree.
Households are allowed to cut up to five trees.
The Denver/Front Range Christmas Tree Cutting areas are within the shortest driving distances from several cities along the Front Range, including Ft. Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs, CO. The Denver/Front Range Christmas Tree Cutting areas are within Arapaho & Roosevelt National Forests, Pike National Forest and the White River National Forest.
