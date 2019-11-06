Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after firefighters say they drove into a building in Littleton. It happened at Cody & Co., an interior design business on Rapp Street downtown.
Rapp St. Update: one car into the structure. One person taken to the hospital. The South Metro Heavy Rescue unit is on scene to stabilize the structure. pic.twitter.com/nS8Xv3tYQw
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 6, 2019
Investigators say the crash may be due to a medical incident. No one else was hurt.
Firefighters are working to stabilize the building.
