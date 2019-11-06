  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Littleton News, South Metro Fire

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after firefighters say they drove into a building in Littleton. It happened at Cody & Co., an interior design business on Rapp Street downtown.

Firefighters respond to a car into a building on Rapp Street. (credit: South Metro)

Investigators say the crash may be due to a medical incident. No one else was hurt.

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters are working to stabilize the building.

