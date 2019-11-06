LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver was taken to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after firefighters say they drove into a building in Littleton. It happened at Cody & Co., an interior design business on Rapp Street downtown.

“When crews arrived on scene they found a car that went through the structure, and there were reports that someone was trapped inside the vehicle,” explained Connor Wist, with South Metro Fire Recue. “Crews were able to extricate one person from the vehicle, and he was transported to the hospital.”

An employee at a neighboring store inside the same building as CoCo Home, heard the crash.

“We heard a pretty unreal noise,” explained Madeline Zamarron with Littleton Flowers. “It was like screeching, but not what you would hear with normal car brakes.”

Zamarron said she quickly ran outside.

“There were lots of people running around calling 911,” Zamarron said. “So when we got out here we could already see the hole through the front of the store.”

Investigators say the crash may be due to a medical incident. No one else was hurt.

Wist said the owner of CoCo Home was inside with a few customers when the crash happened. Luckily, nobody else was injured.

“As you know downtown Littleton has a lot of hospital buildings like this and it’s a special time going into the holidays,” Wist told CBS4. “So this is emotional for the store owner because a lot was destroyed but she’s also thankful everyone is okay.”

Firefighters are working to stabilize the building. SMFR said Littleton Police is investigating whether another vehicle was involved in the accident.