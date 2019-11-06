  • CBS4On Air

Brighton News, Ken Kreutzer, Philip Rodriguez


BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Brighton residents have recalled their mayor after a controversy over high water rates and the firing of Brighton City Manager Philip Rodriguez. Ken Kreutzer was recalled by an overwhelming vote.

Ken Kreutzer brighton mayor

Ken Kreutzer (credit: City of Brighton)

More than 70% of voters cast a ballot for him to be recalled. Criticism fell on Kreutzer after he fired Rodriguez.

Philip Rodriguez (credit: Brighton)

Rodriguez was fired after he presented to the city council a $70 million slush fund generated from overcharging water customers. Some say their water bills are $800 a month.

The Brighton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to cut water and wastewater rates. They will be reduced by 8% starting next year.

