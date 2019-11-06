Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada are hoping someone recognizes the suspects wanted in a clothing store robbery. The three men and three women are wanted for robbing the Gen-X clothing store at 64th and Sheridan.
Surveillance video from Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. shows some of the suspects walking around the store shopping before the robbery.
Store employees managed to keep one of the female suspects in the store after the crime but that’s when a man with a gun walked into the store. The woman ran out.
Police say at least three of the suspects have tattoos.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arvada Police Department at (720) 898-6900.
