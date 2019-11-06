  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada News

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada are hoping someone recognizes the suspects wanted in a clothing store robbery. The three men and three women are wanted for robbing the Gen-X clothing store at 64th and Sheridan.

Arvada Robbery suspects Gen-X store

(credit: Arvada Police)

Surveillance video from Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. shows some of the suspects walking around the store shopping before the robbery.

Arvada Robbery suspects Gen-X store

(credit: Arvada Police)

Store employees managed to keep one of the female suspects in the store after the crime but that’s when a man with a gun walked into the store. The woman ran out.

Arvada Robbery suspects Gen-X store

(credit: Arvada Police)

Police say at least three of the suspects have tattoos.

Arvada Robbery suspects Gen-X store

(credit: Arvada Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arvada Police Department at (720) 898-6900.

Comments