GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – An officer who shot and killed an armed man in the back as he was trying to escape arrest in western Colorado won’t face criminal charges. Ninth Judicial District Attorney Jeff Cheney said in a report released Tuesday that 54-year-old Allan George got out of his car displaying a handgun after being pulled over by two officers looking for him Aug. 5 in Rifle. The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported that Cheney said George never pointed the gun at Cpl. Dewey Ryan or Officer Shelby McNeal but he ignored about 46 orders to put his gun down.

Allan George runs from police before being shot.

Allan George runs from police before being shot in Rifle, Colorado. (credit: CBS)

The report said the officers thought George was going to jump off a bridge over the Colorado River but instead ran toward downtown, leading Ryan to fire.

George was wanted on a child pornography charge.

