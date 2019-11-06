WEATHER UPDATEAnother cold front will bring low clouds, fog, freezing drizzle
Brighton News

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Brighton City Council voted unanimously to cut water and wastewater rates. They will be reduced by 8% starting next year.

The action comes after high water prices divided the city. The Brighton City Council fired its city manager after revealing the city overcharged residents as much as $800 on their water bills.

He claimed the city had millions of dollars in a slush fund. The council argued his firing had nothing to do with the water rates.

