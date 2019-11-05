



— A small, historic congregation in southern Colorado, Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, suddenly was thrust onto the national stage with the threat of a white supremacist bomb attack. The rabbi said she did not know about the FBI undercover investigation until after an arrest was made. Federal authorities say the temple was targeted for an attack by an avowed white supremacist, who planned to use pipe bombs and dynamite.

Rabbi Berdie Becker was asked by CBS4’s Rick Sallinger, “Will it change anything?”

“Yes, security will be beefed up even more,” Rabbi Becker replied.

They already have an armed guard, some members of the congregation carry guns, and surveillance cameras will be added.

A sign posted in a window states, “This is NOT a gun free zone.”

But Rabbi Becker insists some things will remain the same.

“It’s not going to change our coming together and people have been reaching out to us,” she said.

Calls have come from as far away as Israel — and from right there in Pueblo.

RELATED: ‘You Can’t Kill Spirit’: Jewish Podcast Records In Denver Days After Thwarted Attack In Pueblo

Richard Holzer, 27, is charged in the alleged bomb plot and lived in town, but those in Pueblo are quick to disown him.

“This idiot is not a Puebloan, he came from another community and hasn’t lived here very long,” said Michael Atlas-Acuna, the president of Temple Emanuel.

RELATED: FBI: White Supremacist Richard Holzer Arrested In Plot To Blow Up Pueblo’s Temple Emanuel

Rabbi Becker echoed those words. She is now preparing her sermon for this Friday evening for her congregation.

“I will tell them we were lucky we are blessed,” she said.

That blessing now includes signs of support outside the temple that read “Pueblo will not let hate win.”