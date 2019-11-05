  • CBS4On Air

By Britt Moreno
DENVER (CBS4)– One Colorado mom has collected Halloween candy from her children and other neighborhood kids to send a boost to U.S. military servicemen and women. Sara Schiffer spearheaded the collection drive.

Schiffer tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno she rallied her kids and their friends to collect their Halloween candy after trick-or-treating and send it overseas to our troops through a nonprofit called “Operation Gratitude,” a nonprofit that helps send care packages with candy to troops.

The organization sends care packages including the sweet treats. The mom of two says she doesn’t want us to forgot the men and women serving our country.

LINK: Operation Gratitude Halloween Candy

