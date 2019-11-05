Filed Under:Denver News, Safe2Tell


DENVER (CBS4)– The Safe2Tell hotline reports a record number of tips called in for the last school year in Colorado. Safe2Tell is set up for students to report anonymous threats to their own safety or others.

SAFE 2 TELL

(credit: CBS)

For the 2018-2019 school year, the hotline received more than 22,000 tips.
RELATED: Safe2Tell Program Hits Record Number Of Tips For 2018-19 School Year

(credit: safe2tell.org)

That’s 28% increase over the previous school year. Tips about suicide, drugs and bullying are the top threats.

(credit: CBS)


Less than 3% of all calls turned out to be false with the intent to harm or bully another person.

Comments