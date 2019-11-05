Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Safe2Tell hotline reports a record number of tips called in for the last school year in Colorado. Safe2Tell is set up for students to report anonymous threats to their own safety or others.
For the 2018-2019 school year, the hotline received more than 22,000 tips.
That’s 28% increase over the previous school year. Tips about suicide, drugs and bullying are the top threats.
Less than 3% of all calls turned out to be false with the intent to harm or bully another person.
