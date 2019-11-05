  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of soldiers are back home after a nine-month deployment. The troops were welcomed home at Fort Carson Army Post early Tuesday morning.

Fort Carson Troops

(credit: CBS)

About 230 soldiers with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team in the 4th Infantry Division were deployed to the Middle East. They were working on improving security.

Fort Carson Troops

(credit: CBS)

One soldier said he has been deployed four times and that Tuesday was his first welcome home ceremony. He said after the deployment, he’s happy to be home for the holidays.

Fort Carson Troops

(credit: CBS)

“I mean everyday is a celebration. So like I said, we’re just going to take it slow, enjoy every meal especially for the holidays. Just stay close and appreciate each other,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Taotua.

Fort Carson Troops

(credit: CBS)

Another dad said he is excited to see how much his little ones have grown over the past nine months.

Fort Carson Troops

(credit: CBS)

