COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of soldiers are back home after a nine-month deployment. The troops were welcomed home at Fort Carson Army Post early Tuesday morning.
About 230 soldiers with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team in the 4th Infantry Division were deployed to the Middle East. They were working on improving security.
One soldier said he has been deployed four times and that Tuesday was his first welcome home ceremony. He said after the deployment, he’s happy to be home for the holidays.
“I mean everyday is a celebration. So like I said, we’re just going to take it slow, enjoy every meal especially for the holidays. Just stay close and appreciate each other,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Taotua.
Another dad said he is excited to see how much his little ones have grown over the past nine months.
You must log in to post a comment.