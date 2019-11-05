



– Visiting Uptown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a day spa to a vegan restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Uptown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

The Avenue Grill

Topping the list is cocktail bar and traditional American restaurant The Avenue Grill. Located at 630 E. 17th Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 301 reviews on Yelp.

According to its Yelp page, The Avenue Grill is best known for its martinis, wine and cuisine inspired by Asia and Italy. Popular dishes include the sesame-seared ahi tuna, Rock River buffalo stroganoff and the signature prime ribs.

Jalan Facial Spa

Next up is skin care center and massage parlor Jalan Facial Spa, situated at 801 E. 17th Ave. With five stars out of 207 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Jalan Facial Spa provides a wide variety of services, ranging from massages, body wraps and reflexology to facials, masks and anti-aging treatments. Guests can arrive early to enjoy a complimentary foot bath with lemongrass tea prior to their appointment.

Steuben’s Uptown

Diner and cocktail bar Steuben’s Uptown is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 523 E. 17th Ave., four stars out of 2,611 reviews.

On the menu, look for classic American food items such as gravy cheese fries, green chile stew, pot roast, a patty melt sandwich and Nashville-style hot fried chicken.

WaterCourse Foods

WaterCourse Foods, a vegan eatery that specializes in comfort food, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,926 Yelp reviews. Head over to 837 E. 17th Ave. to give it a try for yourself.

The menu at WaterCourse Foods is brimming with entirely vegan options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on weekends. Noteworthy plates to try here include the cauliflower wings, banana bread French toast, avocado toast, street tacos and the barbecue pulled jackfruit sandwich.

Article provided by Hoodline.