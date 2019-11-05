



When it comes to security, the East Denver Orthodox Synagogue is perhaps among the most protected places of worship. The synagogue is highly secure thanks to a six-figure grant from the Department of Homeland Security, Fried explained.

“I think we are one of the top in the state, if not the western region,” Shlomo Freid, EDOS’s assistant head of security, said.

Over the last year or so, he said they’ve installed an undisclosed number of surveillance cameras – inside and out.

“It will give you 360 degree angles as well as give us information of movements at all times,” Fried explained to CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann, pointing to one of the exterior cameras.

Along with strong fencing around the property, the cutting edge system also includes a high-tech alarm system with panic buttons around the synagogue. The system can alert the synagogue’s security team as well as police within seconds.

“And we’re supplied intelligence weekly on any incident that occurs in the U.S. or abroad that is related to any type of terrorist event,” Craig Schottenstein, President of EDOS, said.

With so many anti-Semitism attacks and thwarted bombings in recent years, Schottenstein said he had to do something to keep members safe.

“I think this is an emotional thing,” he said, fighting back tears. “We’ve seen a lot happen to our people over the years. Not just in the last five, six years, but for hundreds of years. We are committed, as Jews, to protect our own.”

RELATED: ‘Not A Gun Free Zone’: Synagogue Increasing Security After Bomb Plot

As a matter of security, Schottenstein did not want to show or detail to CBS4 everything that’s used to protect the synagogue. However, he explained what he believes is the most important layer of security – situational awareness.

“Awareness is not paranoia. You need to be aware that something could potentially happen then you have to have a plan. We’ve brought in people who are very knowledgeable with security from the U.S. and abroad and have trained volunteers of the safety committee,” he said. “Some of us have gone to training facilities to learn more how to protect the members of our synagogue.”

Schottenstein said it’s unfortunate that such high security measures and awareness training are needed – not just in synagogues, but churches as well as schools.

“We can’t leave our doors open,” he said. “Synagogues, along with other institutions of all faiths, have generally left their doors open for those who wish to come in and pray. That’s pretty much the idea of religion, ‘Please come in. You are welcome here.’ Unfortunately, with what’s happened in our world, we have to watch that now.”

Fried said he hopes EDOS can serve as an example for other synagogues and faith-based institutions on how to increase security. He also said it’s important to do something his community has always done – pray.

“We pray daily for peace, not only on our nation, but the entire world,” he said.