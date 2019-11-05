(CBS4/AP) – Prop DD, a bipartisan sports betting measure on the ballot, was separated by hundreds of votes at one point in Tuesday’s election. The measure is too close to call as of Tuesday night.
The measure would allow online and in-person betting on professional, collegiate and Olympic sports.
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court lifted a ban set in 1992 making sports betting illegal across the country except in Nevada. In that ruling, the high court deferred to state governments to decide whether to allow it.
Part of the 10% tax revenue would go to pay for water conservation in the Denver metro area and across the state’s agriculture and outdoor recreation industries. It would also help states which rely on the Colorado River.
On Monday, the University of Colorado Boulder released survey results in which they polled 800 registered Colorado voters. More than 60 percent of registered voters were in favor of legalized sports betting.
Companies operating 33 casinos in Colorado could seek licenses for onsite betting as well as online and sports gambling apps. Operators would determine their own cash limits on bets.
LINK: Colorado Secretary Of State Unofficial Election Results
