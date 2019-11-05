



– The clock is ticking for those who have yet to cast their ballots. The deadline is 7 p.m. Tuesday. It’s too late to mail those ballots but there is still time to drop it off.

So far the Secretary of State’s Office estimates more than 22% of Coloradans have voted, but that number in Denver County hovered around 17% just before polls opened Tuesday morning.

There are a number of key issues this election: statewide Proposition CC and DD respectively have voters deciding how TABOR refund taxes are spent, and whether to legalize sports betting for Colorado’s water plan.

Locally there are number of school board seats up for election. Alton Dillard, Public Information Officer for the Clerk and Records Office in the City and County of Denver told CBS4 issues can be a bit of a driver, yet it’s hard for the office to narrow it down.

“One of the things in the world of elections is we don’t pay attention to how people vote, but that they vote. And that’s one of the things we want our voters to know is how easy it is in the City and County of Denver.”

Colorado is one of over a dozen states that allow for same day voter registration, so people have until polls close to be counted.

Dillard expects a bit of a rush in the morning as well as around noon, with a heavy flow of voters to polling precincts around 5 p.m. and shortly after. Polls close at 7 p.m.

