DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business is being praised as one of the best in the country. The business school was ranked 83rd in the nation for best full-time MBA programs in the U.S. by Bloomberg Businessweek.

University of Denver's Daniels College of Business

University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business (credit: CBS)

“This ranking confirms that we’re having successful outcomes for our Denver MBA graduates,” said Vivek Choudhury, Dean of the Daniels College of Business. “While we’re pleased to be among the nation’s top 100 business schools, we will not rest on our laurels, continuing to improve and innovate to provide our MBA students the acumen and soft skills they need for success.”

Officials at DU say their MBA program is different from traditional programs. Students compete in four challenges and refine their skills in real business settings. The challenges include building a startup, supporting an organization working for the social good, solving a corporate problem and traveling outside the U.S. to work for a global organization.

The Bloomberg report is based on data from more than 9,000 students, 14,920 alumni, 900 corporate recruiters and compensation and job-placement data from each school. Visit the Bloomberg website for a complete list of the rankings and the full methodology.

 

 

