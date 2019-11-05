5-Star Recruit Antonio Alfano Signs With CU BuffsLast year’s top-ranked high school football recruit shocked no one when he signed with perennial power Alabama. On Monday, the tide shifted and Antonio Alfano announced his decision to transfer to Colorado.

Brandon Allen Posts Third-Highest Passer Rating By QB In His Denver Starting DebutBrandon Allen, a 27-year-old Arkansas alum and waiver wire pickup from the Rams, made his NFL debut in his fourth season Sunday.

'Real Fans Are Here': Broncos Fans Snag Last-Minute Deals On TicketsThe Denver Broncos aren't exactly having a great season, but don't tell that to the fans at Mile High Sunday.

In First NFL Start, Allen Leads Broncos Past BrownsFourth-year quarterback Brandon Allen sparked Denver's stagnant offense, throwing for two touchdowns in his first career NFL start and leading the Broncos past the stumbling Cleveland Browns 24-19 Sunday.

Fairview High School Quarterback Aidan Atkinson Sets Colorado High School RecordFairview High School quarterback Aidan Atkinson has become the most prolific passer in Colorado high school history.