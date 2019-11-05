



– Visiting Regis, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian pizzeria to a Vietnamese restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Regis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Brooklyn’s Finest Pizza

Topping the list is Italian spot Brooklyn’s Finest Pizza, which offers pizza, salads, sandwiches and more. Located at 5007 Lowell Blvd., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 326 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features a variety of specialty pizzas, strombolis, calzones and Italian sandwiches, as well as daily combos and dine-in specials. Catering services are also available.

The Noshery

Next up is bakery and cafe The Noshery, which serves sandwiches, pastries and more and is situated near Regis University at 4994 Lowell Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Aside from pastries and coffee drinks, The Noshery serves breakfast and lunch, with menu highlights such as biscuits and gravy, a chicken salad sandwich and homemade soups. Catering services are also available, and you can check out the daily specials here.

Thai Bao Vietnamese Restaurant

Asian fusion spot Thai Bao Vietnamese Restaurant is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5115 Federal Blvd., four stars out of 145 reviews.

The casual eatery serves authentic Thai and Vietnamese fare, with dishes like spring rolls, hot pots, pho noodle soups and lemongrass pork being menu highlights. Imported beer is also available.

Dubbel Dutch

Dubbel Dutch, a spot to score “strong European” coffee, tea and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4974 Lowell Blvd. to see for yourself.

Sandwiches and paninis are the highlight here, but you can also get salads, cheese boards and snacks. (Check out the full menu here.)

Rocky Top Tavern

Finally, check out Rocky Top Tavern, which has earned four stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American eatery and sports bar at 4907 Lowell Blvd.

The food menu features traditional American fare such as chicken and waffle sliders, hamburgers and a barbecue pulled pork sandwich. Brunch is served on weekends.

Article provided by Hoodline.