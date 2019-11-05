DENVER (CBS4) – In a recent article by Denver Water the agency reported having the third highest October snowpack on record, thanks to a cold and stormy weather pattern that developed during the last half of the month.
Denver Water’s highest October snowpack was recorded in 2006 when the total hit 517% of normal. Snowpack information comes from SNOTEL stations and ground reports from mountain reservoir caretakers.
The October snow allowed many of Colorado’s northern and central mountain ski resorts to open early. Winter Park celebrated their earliest opening in 80 years on Nov. 2.
Unfortunately the snow has not been as plentiful in portions of western and southwest Colorado where a severe drought is in progress. The dry conditions fueled a new wildfire on Tuesday near Helen’s Store on La Plata County Road 240. The fire was burning in an area not touched by the Missionary Ridge Fire and was reported to be about two acres in size.
