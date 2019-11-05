(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Capitol Hill? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a vegan breakfast and brunch eatery to a restaurant known for its Southern-inspired fare.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Capitol Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Wokano Asian Bistro
Topping the list is Vietnamese and Thai restaurant Wokano Asian Bistro. Located at 1078 Ogden St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 462 reviews on Yelp.
On the dinner menu, look for a vast selection of Thai curries, fried rice plates, Korean-style noodle soups and Wokano house dishes, such as orange chicken or beef, kung pao scallops, hot crispy prawns and beef short ribs with black pepper sauce.
Sassafras American Eatery
Breakfast and brunch cafe Sassafras American Eatery is another superior choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 320 E. Colfax Ave., 4.5 stars out of 862 reviews.
According to its Yelp page, this well-loved restaurant specializes in Southern American-influenced comfort foods made from organic, locally sourced ingredients. Anticipate menu items such as breakfast macaroni and cheese, fried green tomato eggs Benedict, Cajun-style gumbo and beignets.
City O’ City
At last, City O’ City, a traditional American diner that specializes in breakfast, brunch and vegan fare, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 2,006 Yelp reviews. Head over to 206 E. 13th Ave. to try it out for yourself.
Popular dishes to try here include the vegetarian seitan wings, fried ravioli, pumpkin curry pasta, udon noodle bowl, curried carrot soup and the vegan barbecue macaroni and cheese wrap, which features a choice of tofu or seitan filling.
