(CBS4) – Outside magazine just released its list of “50 Best Places to Work in 2019,” and should it be any surprise that half of the places in the Top 10 are in Colorado? Outside magazine says these places prioritize the work-life balance:
1. TDA_Boulder in Boulder, Colorado
2. Forum Phi Architecture in Aspen and Carbondale, Colorado
3. GroundFloor Media in Denver
4. Ergodyne in Saint Paul, Minnesota
5. Power Digital Marketing in San Diego
6. BSW Wealth Partners in Boulder
7. WhippleWood CPAs in Littleton
8. Global Citizen Year, Oakland, California
9. Western Environmental Law Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico
10. SheerID in Portland and Eugene, Oregon
TDA_Boulder is a small advertising agency with 21 employees that topped the list. Outside praised TDA_Boulder for the generous vacation day allowances for employees, the high average salary and the local beers and kombucha on tap at the office. Forum Phi Architecture grabbed the No. 2 spot and drew raves for providing employees with complimentary ski passes and giving them days off when there’s lots of fresh new powder on the slopes.
These companies keep setting the bar higher and higher. https://t.co/QTrn8SyeRN
— Outside Magazine (@outsidemagazine) November 5, 2019
Beyond the Top 10, numerous other Colorado companies made the list in fields that include advertising and the financial industry. See the full list at outsideonline.com.
