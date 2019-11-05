Severe Drought Back In Southwest Colorado As Snowpack Lags BehindThe San Juan River Basin is well below where it should be in terms of snowfall for early November.

Watch Monday: Mercury's Last Transit Of Sun In Colorado Until 2049The last time a Mercury transit was visible in the United States was on May 9, 2016.

Denver Weather: Not A Snowflake In Sight This Week After A Foot Of Snow Last WeekAfter multiple records were set last week for cold and snow, temperatures this week will be much closer to average while virtually the entire state stays dry for at least the next 5 days.

LeafDrop Sites Now Open In DenverThe city of Denver invites residents to drop off their bags of leaves. They have several "leaf drop" locations open.