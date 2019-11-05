DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado air ambulance helicopter company Air Methods is facing a federal lawsuit. The U.S. Attorney in Denver claims the company did not repair a helicopter based in Tampa, Fla. which potentially put people at risk.
The federal lawsuit alleges that the Englewood-based company violated FAA regulations.
The FAA said an inspection of one of Air Methods helicopters showed the equipment used to determine airspeed was “severely corroded.”
The suit claims that Air Methods continued to use that helicopter for 51 flights without making repairs.
Two flight nurses were seriously injured and the pilot killed in a 2015 Flight for Life helicopter crash in Frisco. Nurses Dave Repsher and Matt Bowe were seriously injured and pilot Patrick Mahany was killed.
Air Methods and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus paid a combined $100 million in a settlement to Repsher who was burned over 90% of his body.
Repsher claimed the helicopter’s fuel system wasn’t crash resistant, which spilled fuel that burned. He also claimed his seat wasn’t sufficiently anchored.
