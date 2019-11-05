  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado air ambulance helicopter company Air Methods is facing a federal lawsuit. The U.S. Attorney in Denver claims the company did not repair a helicopter based in Tampa, Fla. which potentially put people at risk.

Air methods

(credit: Air Methods)

The federal lawsuit alleges that the Englewood-based company violated FAA regulations.

Air methods

(credit: Air Methods)

The FAA said an inspection of one of Air Methods helicopters showed the equipment used to determine airspeed was “severely corroded.”

Air methods

(credit: Air Methods)

The suit claims that Air Methods continued to use that helicopter for 51 flights without making repairs.

(credit: Lake Dillon Fire)

Two flight nurses were seriously injured and the pilot killed in a 2015 Flight for Life helicopter crash in Frisco. Nurses Dave Repsher and Matt Bowe were seriously injured and pilot Patrick Mahany was killed.

Dave Repsher (credit: CBS)

Air Methods and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus paid a combined $100 million in a settlement to Repsher who was burned over 90% of his body.

A memorial plaque for Flight for Life pilot Patrick Mahany (credit: CBS)

Repsher claimed the helicopter’s fuel system wasn’t crash resistant, which spilled fuel that burned. He also claimed his seat wasn’t sufficiently anchored.

