



– After serving in the military, some veterans struggle with the transition of going back to school. Now, a new space at the Community College of Denver could provide some much needed support.

On Monday, school leaders, students who are veterans, and Mayor Michael Hancock dedicated the new, on-campus Veteran Service Center.

Located in the Cherry Creek Building, the office will be a valuable resource for the 200 veterans and dependents of veterans on-campus, including Adrienne Sasieta, who served in the military for six years.

“Every day is a transition,” Sasieta said. “I’ve been out since 2011 and I’m still trying to transition.”

According to CCD officals, the center was opened in response to a request from veteran students to have a dedicated space where they could receive one-on-one advising, have a place to connect with other veterans and have access to campus resources.

“They wanted that dedicated space to help with very specific issues that are related to veterans, so I feel that’s the need we wanted to fulfill and that’s how this center came to be,” said Dr. Kevin Williams, Vice President of Enrollment Administration and Student Success.

The center offers a number of resources to vets and their families, including a dedicated benefits specialist, study space, printer access, veteran-specific orientation, and Sasieta’s favorite advisor, Jerry Darnell.

“I see so many veterans that walk around with their head in the clouds, they don’t know what to do,” Sasieta said. “I would be one of those people too if I didn’t have guidance from these people.”

That help has kept Sasieta on track while pursuing one degree at CCD and two more at CU Denver. She hopes other vets will be ambitious with their education too, while using all the resources available.

“We want them to finish, we want them to complete and we want this place to be the family, warm environment to help them do that,” Williams said.

For more information about CCD’s Veteran support services, visit www.ccd.edu/veterans.