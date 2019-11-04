(CBS4) – The FBI says it has prevented what it believes was an attempt to commit a major hate crime in Colorado. A known white supremacist named Richard Holzer has been arrested in an alleged plot to blow up Temple Emanuel in Pueblo, according to newly unsealed federal court documents.
An undercover FBI employee made contact with Holzer, 27, on Facebook. She said Holzer sent her buttons with swastikas and other items. He reportedly told her he used to be with the Ku Klux Klan.
In the affidavit, FBI investigators said Holzer used several Facebook accounts “to promote white supremacy ideology and acts of violence.” For example:
- On Sept. 3, 2019, he told another Facebook user, “I wish the holocaust really did happen… they need to die.”
- On July 11, 2019, he sent a message to another Facebook user stating, “getting ready to cap people.” He included three photos of himself dressed in clothing with white supremacy symbols, holding handguns and a semiautomatic rife.
Holzer stated he had a cook put arsenic in the water pipes of the historic Colorado synagogue. The alleged plot continued to the point of pipe bombs and dynamite.
Holzer is facing a charge of “attempting to obstruct persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs, through force and the attempted use of explosives and fire.” The suspect was scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court on Monday, the Associated Press reported.
The FBI and the U.S. Attorney General will be holding a news conference to release more information at 2:30 p.m. Monday. You can watch it live here.
Just over a year ago, in October 2018, Robert Bowers was arrested and is suspected in the killing of 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Pittsburgh area.
