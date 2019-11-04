FALCON, Colo. (CBS4)– A business owner in Falcon is struggling to understand why someone has burglarized her store three times. The last time criminals knocked down the door of Reptile Food & More they broke the frame.
The first time the thieves got away with $300 and the second time they cleaned out the cash register at the business on Highway 24.
“The cash register was open. The change that was in the register was gone. This was all gone through. My freezer was gone through,” said Leslie Boynton.
Boynton stopped leaving cash inside the business after that. Now, the shop has been burglarized a third time.
She is out about $1,000 when all the repairs and new security system are added up.
Boynton said she can’t understand why she’s being targeted in the small town where she knows all of her customers by name.
